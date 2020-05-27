



Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has finally abolished Almajiri system for life in the state.





Ganduje, who was briefing the media on the state of the COVID-19 in Kano on Wednesday, insisted that the system of Almajiri system has been totally abolished in the state.





The Government explained that if an Almajiri system would be allowed in Kano, there are guidelines which if followed they will allow for it to continue.





The guidelines according to the Governor include having a curriculum that tallies with a formal school system, there must be a provision for Almajiri in terms of their full shelter, foods, clothing and all other necessary livelihoods.

Ganduje added that if Almajiri system will continue, there must be qualified teachers who will be certified by the government through test and examinations.





“If these guidelines are strictly followed and abide by, then we will allow the system to fully operate in Kano,” Ganduje assured.





