



Another set of Nigerian returnees on Friday arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos State from the United Kingdom.





The Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Arewa disclosed this on her Twitter page.





Recall that 256 Nigerians earlier arrived Nigeria from Dubai on Wednesday.





According to her, the returnees are to depart to Abuja and be on compulsory isolation for fourteen days to determine their Coronavirus status.





Her tweet read: “The first evacuation from the UK has landed Lagos.





“The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14day compulsory isolation.”