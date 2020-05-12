The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against the continued resort to recycling and sharing of face masks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying such actions would only fuel more infections.
The government equally tasked state governments on the need to align their policies with those at the federal level, reminding them that the virus does not respect boundaries or status.
It also added that the recent rapid diagnostic test kits procured by the Kogi State Government have a high margin of error and are therefore unreliable.
These were disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19.
