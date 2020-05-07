



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has rubbished claims that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) officials are collecting N35,000 to collect samples for COVID-19 test.





Mustapha reacted on Wednesday, while fielding questions during the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing.





According to him, many Nigerians cannot afford that amount for COVID-19 test.





Mustapha also said the rumours could also be depressing for the NCDC workers.





He said: “With an established patient, you already know his status, but those you are going to collect samples from, you don’t know their status.





“And some people will take delight in saying that you demand for N35,000, how many Nigerians can afford N35,000 to take a sample?





“So, next time let’s verify these stories because it does a lot of damage to the morale of the people that are out there working to keep us safe to help us navigate this very difficult process in which we have found ourselves.”





NCDC has conducted over 21,000 tests across Nigeria.





Of that number, over 3,000 confirmed cases have been recorded.



