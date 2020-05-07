



Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has asked commercial banks and other financial institutions, to open up all their branches to customers.





Adebayo, speaking at the weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19 on Thursday, said it would assist the government’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19.





Following the relaxation of a five-week lockdown on Monday, May 4, there have been rowdy scenes at banks and other financial institutions.





Customers in Lagos and Abuja, have been seen violating the set guidelines, which includes social distancing and use of face masks at public places.





Most banks also limited their operations to a few branches after the lockdown.





Adebayo feels this could pose severe dangers of infection of COVID-19, as well as compromise measures to tackle the spread.





The Minister also hailed security agencies for ensuring a “free-flow and unhindered movement of foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other essential commodities across the country”.