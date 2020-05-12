



The Nigerian government has insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic cure being imported from Madagascar will be subjected to test.This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, during the team’s daily press briefing on Tuesday.“The Madagascar cure will be subjected to the normal regulatory processes that we have, to establish the drug’s efficacy and safety,” Aliyu said.Also speaking, Health Minister Dr. Osagie Ehanire, confirmed that no new health worker has been infected recently.“No new infections of health workers have been reported in recent times; those who have recovered are waiting for certification to resume work,” he said.He added that the Thisday dome isolation center will be put to use in the coming days.





