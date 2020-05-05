



The Nigerian Government has expressed displeasure over the deliberate disregard of the rules and guidelines attached to the easing of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 raised concern over the rowdy scenes in the two States and the FCT, which it described as dangerous.





Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, warned against a spike of the disease.





Speaking at the daily press briefing on Monday, Mustapha said the PTF has been monitoring the level of compliance with some of the measures and early observations showed lack of compliance with social distancing and wearing of masks.

“We note particularly the chaotic scenes around the banks and other financial institutions. We must reiterate that the danger of infection is not over and that individual actions will contribute to the success or failure of our measures,” he said.





He called on residents of the areas to minimise the risk of getting infected while trying to transact in the banks, saying, “We similarly urge the banks to ensure that their ATMs and online banking systems are in good order and stocked regularly to avoid convergence of customers in their premises.”





The SGF said the PTF understands the desire of citizens to resume their normal lives after five weeks of lockdown, but urged States governments and security agencies to enforce the measures rigidly and prosecute violators.





“Let me remind you, once more, that this easing up is in phases and those who are permitted to open have clearly been defined,” he warned.





Mustapha advised Nigerians to stay at home if there was no compelling reason to go out, adding that they should comply with the measures always.