The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has claimed that nine Local Government Areas in Nigeria, accounts for 51% of the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.





Mustapha stated this while speaking at the daily press briefing on Monday.





According to him, “Our surveillance, infection prevention and control activities identified nine high burden local government areas in the federation reporting system, accounting for 51 percent of the total number of infections in the country.





“All the nine are densely populated Local Government Areas nationwide.”

There were speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari may impose “isolated lockdown” in some parts of Lagos State.





The order may also affect the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





There are currently 6,157 confirmed cases in Nigeria.





