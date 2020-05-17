Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has raised some questions concerning the 15 Chinese doctors that came into the country a month ago.





The last time Nigerians heard of the Chinese men was when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said they were working at isolation centres.





Recall that the doctors arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on April 8, 2020.





The team reportedly flew in with medical equipment worth about $1.5million.





The 15-member medical team also reportedly completed their compulsory 14-day quarantine, and all tested negative for COVID-19.





However, while addressing the press during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr.Osagie Ehanire, warned reporters to stop asking him about the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team.





The minister disclosed that the ministry was not their host, hence does not have updates on their whereabouts, adding that some of them are Staff of CCECC, and that not all of them were doctors.





Ehanire said, “On the whereabouts of the Chinese Doctors, I want to explain that I think not all of them were doctors and I heard that some of them are technicians but they are staff of CCECC.





“The Ministry of Health is not their host, so we cannot always explain what happened to them or where they are.





“There seems to be a lot of interest in these doctors, but they are staff of the company and I think they are on the company visa.





“So, I will be very happy if you do not ask me about where they are because they are not really our guests.”





Asking questions about their mission and whereabouts, Fani-Kayode tweeted, “Where are the 15 Chinese doctors? What is their mission? Who invited them?





“Is it true that they are spreading and infecting our people with Covid-19 and testing new vaccines on us?





“Are we Guinea pigs? Why did the Minister of Health tell us to stop asking questions about the Chinese?”









