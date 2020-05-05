A statement from the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Media, Louis Amoke, said following the development, the state COVID-19 taskforce had commenced contact tracing and decontamination immediately.“For record purposes, total cases ever detected in Enugu State remains eight, with six active cases receiving treatment,” he said.Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, in a statement, had reminded the people of the state that they owe a duty to report to anybody that have symptoms of COVID-19 or had cross-boundary travel into the state to relevant authorities.“At a time like this, we owe a responsibility to each other, to inform relevant authorities when we develop symptoms or know someone who may have symptoms or history of cross-boundaries travel into the state,” he said.