





Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said while 1183 specimens collected tested negative, 1096 persons comprising 756 line-listed contacts and 340 persons of interest (POIs) have been exited, after completing the compulsory 14-day follow up.He noted that the state has so far discharged 58 patients who have tested negative to the virus, recorded seven COVID-related deaths and 191 confirmed cases spread across 14 local government councils of the state, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East and Etsako West.The commissioner charged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus, reiterating the need for citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free.Okundia expressed worry that the wrong addresses and phone numbers from residents during sample collection was making it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after lab results are released, adding that the government is working with the state’s lab pillar to re-emphasize the importance of getting descriptive addresses and correct phone numbers.He disclosed that 17 confirmed cases are yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation with surveillance/case management team.Okundia added, “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”