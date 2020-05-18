



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, met with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the State House, Abuja.





The delegation was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of PTF.





Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Mustapha said Buhari was satisfied with the efforts made in combating the disease, despite the poor healthcare system in the country.





Buhari also told the delegation that he was happy with the PTF, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Well, the president expressed his satisfaction that in spite of the difficulties and the fact that as a nation, we lack the capable infrastructure looking at what is happening to the developed world, where countries that have traditionally established health institutions with all the palliatives, with all the privileges, with all the schemes that guide its people have crumble as a result of COVID-19, we are still standing and doing our best under the circumstances to ensure that we provide the necessary direction,” Mustapha said.





“So he expressed his satisfaction with the PTF, the minister of health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which are integral part of the taskforce and all the multi-sectoral ministries and are involved in this work – the armed forces, the police, the kind of cooperation we have received from them, without them we wouldn’t have recorded the modest successes that we have achieved,” he added.





There are currently 5,621 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria.





Buhari is expected to address the nation today (Monday), following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.





The President relaxed a five-week lockdown on May 4.









