Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has claimed that there are more deaths in Nigeria than recorded.





Omokri on Friday said the figures of deaths recorded from COVID-19 complications by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, is not correct.





He called on NCDC to stop pretending and declare the exact figures to help Nigeria curb the spread of Coronavirus.





His tweet read: “The figures given by the NCDC for Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria are way off the mark.

“In fact, the deaths in just one state, which I won’t mention, are much more than what NCDC is declaring.





“If we continue pretending, we won’t get the help we need!





As of Friday, Nigeria’s tally stands at 3526 with 107 deaths recorded.





Lagos is the highest hit state with 1507 confirmed COVID-19 cases.





Meanwhile, there are fears that the lockdown ease will cause further spread of the disease.









