





The Cleric who stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Monday said the reopening of churches was necessary because COVID-19 pandemic would only be solved through spiritual means.He described churches as spiritual worship centres where angels of God visit from time to time, to convey people’s problems to God for a solution.He said, “Only prayers can solve the problem of COVID-19. I have sent a personal message to the Lagos State Governor that he should consider the opening of churches so that we could end coronavirus pandemic with prayers.“God told me to tell those in authorities, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari, that they should reopen the churches because the solution to COVID-19 is in the House of God where the angels are waiting for the people.“Churches should not be shut. Those who heard heavenly calling would understand the mystery surrounding the church, particularly, the fact that Angels build special structures within the physical churches.“Those who thought that we are clamouring for church reopening because of tithes and offering, got it wrong because I’m not money conscious. In fact, I don’t preach prosperity, but holiness.“Many people who were diagnosed of terrible aliments including HIV/AIDS have received instant healing here and no member of my church would be infected with COVID-19 because they are enjoying special grace of God in the sanctuary.Shodeinde explained that the Jubilee celebration of the church, which is a mysterious programme, held annually, would be held this month and that many miracles including divine healing, would take place.