



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has authorised the use of anti-malaria drugs, Chloroquine and Zithromax for the purpose of treating Coronavirus (COVID-19).





The Governor said he is ready to take responsibility for any consequence of approving such drugs.





Bala, who was the COVID-19 index case in the state, revealed that he was treated with “chloroquine and Zithromax.”





The Governor stated this while providing an update on COVID-19 in the State at the Government House, Bauchi on Thursday

“Our medical team is using their own ingenuity to use chloroquine and Zithromax to treat the patients, even though in some places, they said it is against the protocol,” he said.





“As the governor, I’m taking responsibility for that because I don’t want anyone to die.





“I have given you the directive that you must use something that I have used to get well, just as you have used for all other cases that got well.





“Rather than saying that something is harmful, we should not follow what the white people are saying by not taking anything and die.





“We are used to taking chloroquine in Nigeria. We are going to use them. We have taken responsibility and I have taken responsibility.





“Zithromax and chloroquine are not harmful to our body, our physiological system has adapted to it. If you are having a fever you take chloroquine,” he said.