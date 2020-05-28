



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed its confidence that the ban on religious gatherings in the country could end by the first Sunday of June.





This was contained in a statement signed by CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, on Wednesday.





Ayokunle noted that they have been in talks with the federal government over the measures to be put in place.





“We are in discussions with the Federal Government and are drawing the guidelines that churches would follow in order not to endanger the life of any worshipper and equally prevent COVID-19 infection,” part of the statement read.

It added: “We are hopeful that latest by the first Sunday in June, all our churches would open again for congregational worship under COVID-19 prevention regulations. As I said before, we are consulting with the government on this.”





Ayokunle also urged the government not to have any fear in reopening religious centres, as they are more organized than markets and banks.





Churches and mosques have remained closed for over eight weeks now.





