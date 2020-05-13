One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi, has insisted his principal did not “order” the reported COVID-19 cure from Madagascar.

Ogunlesi stated this in a tweet on Tuesday, explaining that Nigeria is simply picking up its allocation.

“Worth saying again: Nigeria did not “order” the alleged Covid-19 cure from Madagascar. We got an allocation. Many other African countries did.

“We are simply picking up our allocation. And it will be subjected to standard NAFDAC procedures. No validation no use. It’s that simple,” he tweeted.





The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 yesterday confirmed that Buhari approved the collection of Madagascar’s reported cure.

Also, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire had disclosed that plants used in producing Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure can be found in Nigeria.





