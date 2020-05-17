



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, hosted the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the State House.





This was confirmed by one of the president’s media aides, Bashir Ahmaad, on Twitter.





Ahmaad shared images from the meeting and wrote: “President @MBuhari receives briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19, led by SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, today at the State House, Abuja.”





The Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, visited Buhari to update him on their progress in containing the pandemic.

The president on May 4, relaxed a five-week total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State.





Tomorrow, Monday, May 18, will make it two weeks since Buhari made the decision.





The PTF at different times, have expressed their displeasure at how Nigerians have failed to adhere to the guidelines for partial lockdown.





It is believed that the meeting today, was to review the compliance level and decide on strategies moving forward.





