



A total of 69 COVID-19 persons, including 16 health workers, have tested positive for coronavirus in Borno state.





Usman Umar Kadafur, deputy governor and chairman of the response team for the prevention and control of the spread of coronavirus in Borno state, made the announcement on Saturday during a press briefing in Maiduguri, the state capital.





The state has also recorded 11 deaths.





Addressing journalists at the multi-purpose hall of the government house in Maiduguri on Saturday evening, he said the committee has been working round the clock the disease does not spread.

He added that the medical and surveillance teams were able to contain the situation and bring it under control, noting that the situation informed the need to increase the number of isolation centres in the state.





He, however, appealed to the public to be mindful of the dangers posed by COVID-19.





Also speaking at the briefing, Aliyu Salisu Kwaya Bura, the state commissioner for health, and secretary of the response committee on coronavirus, explained the reasons behind the increasing number of COVID-19 fatalities.





He said some individuals with underlying ailments like diabetes, typhoid, asthma, pneumonia, high fever and kidney disease are prone to complications as a result of COVID-19 infection.





He, therefore, urged the media to educate and enlighten the public on the need for proper personal hygiene, wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing even at burials and continue to obey the standing rules in COVID-19.





He announced a change in the schedule for the daily media update by the response committee, stating that the briefing will now hold only on Mondays and Thursdays.





The commissioner also solicited the cooperation and understanding of the media in the coverage of the COVID-19 situation in the state and activities of response committee in order not to create panic and mislead the the public.





Babakura Abba Jato, commissioner for information and home affairs, enjoined the media to continue to inform, educate and create awareness among the people on the guidelines for preventing spread of the virus.