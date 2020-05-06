Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has criticised the reopening of markets while Churches remain closed in Nigeria.





As part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus virus, the Nigerian government banned religious gatherings till further notice.





However, Oyedepo on Wednesday morning during the Covenant Hour of Prayer programme of the Church held at its headquarters in Otta, Ogun State, broadcast live to members, said the continuous closure of churches was suspicious.





According to him, the Lord revealed to him that it was part of moves to stop the church of God from expanding.

“I can smell a rat behind the closure of Churches. The Lord spoke to me about it. It’s part of moves to stop the Church from spreading.





“How do you have the markets open and the Churches remain closed? Which one is more organized.





“The devil is surely targeting the people, but God’s words says I shall build my Church and the gates of hell shall not prevail.





“Any gang up against the Church shall surely fail. The devil and his agents shall surely pay for this,” the Bishop stated.





He added that it was not acceptable that Churches where people get saved and healed were closed.





“It’s wrong to continue to have the Churches closed. This is an upside down way of looking at things.



