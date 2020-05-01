Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has provided a list of things that must be done to enable life return to normal again.





Gates said he is particularly excited about pursuing a new approach called ‘RNA vaccine,’ with code needed to produce viral fragments on its own.





Gates’s list contains what governments across the world must do if life is to go back to normal.





The billionaire businessman has been adding his voice, making suggestions on ways to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.





In an interview with White House Infectious disease expert Dr Fauci, on Thursday night, Gates listed four things that would help fight the pandemic.





The number one on his list is “testing.” Gates said that countries must improve and develop various strategies to advance current testing methods including at-home test kits.





The billionaire also said that “contact tracing” is key.





He said Germany’s model of interviewing everyone who tests positive and using a database to make sure someone follows up with all their contacts would be useful. Gates suggested that technology may be more adept at this, such as apps that help you remember where you’ve been or using cell phones.





He mentioned “effective treatment” but noted that right now, there is no ready vaccine for the treatment for Covid-19, as other drugs like hydroxychloroquine have received a lot of attention but are still being studied.





Gates finally talked about getting a “vaccine” which many countries and companies around the world are working at break-neck speed to develop.





Talking about the “RNA vaccine” Gates explained, “Unlike a flu shot, which contains fragments of the influenza virus so your immune system can learn to attack them, an RNA vaccine gives your body the genetic code needed to produce viral fragments on its own, So, once your body senses traces of the infection, it attacks it.”