The AU made this known in a statement issued in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday and published on its website.The continental organisation said its Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention would review the potency of the herbal remedy once Madagascar provided the necessary information.The statement read in part, “The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira ElFadil, convened a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar, Eric Randrianantoandro, on 30th April at which it was agreed that the member state would furnish the African Union with necessary details regarding the herbal remedy.“Once furnished with the details, the Union, through the Africa CDC will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Organics.“This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic.”Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina in a teleconference meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government on 29 April 2020 had made a presentation to his peers regarding the herbal remedy.The AU said it was working with member states in developing acceptable solutions and treatment for the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 46,000 people on the African continent with more than 1,800 deaths.