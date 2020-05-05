



Residents of Hadejia, in Jigawa State, have raised concern over what they called mysterious deaths within the area in recent time.





The Special assistant to the local government council chairman on media, Sani Kakabori confirmed the incident.





He revealed that over one hundred people, mostly of old age, died within the last ten days.





Meanwhile Jigawa State government has constituted a five-man committee to investigate the increasing number of deaths in the area.





The State Chairman, COVID 19 Task force, who is also the Commissioner of health, Dr Abba Zakari disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, the State capital.





He said this followed a community report over the increasing number of deaths in the area.





The Committee is chaired by Dr Mahmud Abdulwahab, with Shehu Mohd, Yusuf Hakimi, Shehu Sule, and representatives of the World Health Organization, WHO, as members.





Zakari noted that the committee is expected to submit their reports within three days and make recommendations for appropriate actions.