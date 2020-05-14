



The Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that Almajiris are the breeding ground of Coronavirus because they lack all the basic sanitation and Hygiene needed to prevent the diseases.





The Governor spoke during the training of 650 Healthcare Workers on how to manage Almajiris and other victims of Coronavirus in Kano.





He said already Kano has 2000 Almajiris at their three different Isolation Centers of Gabasawa, Kiru and Karaye local government areas of the State.





” Why I said that the Almajiris are the Breeding Ground of COVID 19 is because these children are so vulnerable they are without Sanitations, no good health, no good food and they live in a more congested place, this makes them a breeding ground “.





However, Governor Ganduje insisted that his administration’s intention is to fully integrate the Almajiris system into the formal School system in the State.





Adding, ” We have now categorized the Almajiris into three those who are from Kano, those who came from other states and those who are just rooming about and could not even identify where they came from”.





“In this case, we are going to make sure that those that came from other states are been fully tested and returned back to their states while those from Kano would also be tested and afterward we will now integrate them into our school system and for those who don’t know where they even came from they are our sons we will also integrate them into our schools”.





Governor Ganduje told the trained Healthcare Workers that their reward is in heaven but that the government after COVID 19 will document their names and they would be rewarded.





Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa the State Health Commissioner explained that all the trained Healthcare Workers would be deployed to manage the Quarantined 2000 Almajiris.





He said the Almajiris would be tested and those who are positive would be taken to Isolation Centers while those who are not positive would be cleared and taken to their various states.





