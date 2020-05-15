



The COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun State has been extended till May 24.





This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun at a press conference he addressed at his Okemosan office in Abeokuta on Friday evening.





According to Abiodun, he was constrained to extend the current lockdown because of the increase in community transmission of Coronavirus and Ogun resident’s refusal to obey government directives to stem the tide of the virus.





“In view of the increase in community transmission and poor compliance with lockdown measures, we are constrained to retain the current ease of lockdown,” Abiodun said.

The Governor explained that people will be allowed to come out for essential business activities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between the hours of 7am and 5pm.





Abiodun expressed dissatisfaction that Ogun residents are not cooperating with the government as he accused them of flouting all rules and regulations.





He regretted that people still come out of their houses without face masks, while accusing commercial drivers, tricycle and motorcycle operators of carrying beyond the required number of passengers.





Abiodun worried that some drivers are in the habit of giving out face masks to their passengers, saying they collect same back when the passengers alight from their vehicles.





This, he described as an aberration, saying anybody caught would be prosecuted.





