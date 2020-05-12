





Coordinators of the music event broke the news in a statement via the festival’s blog on Monday, with the change in its schedule being without refund on tickets purchased for 2020.According to the festival brand, its festival is now billed for July 1 to 3, 2021 — with tickets purchased for the already canceled year to be either validated for use in 2021 or listed for resale.“Afro Nation has been closely monitoring this situation and working in tandem with partners, local authorities, and the Portuguese Government,” Afro Nation wrote.“The safety of our fans, artists, staff, and the local community remains paramount.“In light of the recent Portuguese Government directive regarding large gatherings, Afro Nation Portugal will be postponed to July 1st – 3rd 2021, and all tickets will remain valid.“On a more positive note, we have been working hard behind the scenes for every eventuality.“We have expanded our line-up, and can now confirm the biggest Afrobeats line-up of all time for Afro Nation Portugal 2021.“As an independent festival, we are committed to putting on the biggest and best Afrobeats events to take place anywhere in the world for you.“According to the new Portuguese law provided by the Decree-Law DL 10I/2020, your ticket will be automatically transferred to the new date.“Should you wish not to transfer to 2021, you will have the opportunity to sell your ticket via our primary ticket provider Festicket.”Among those listed to perform in Portugal on the newly announced dates include Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, Flavour, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Teni, Olamide, 2baba, Wande Coal, and Kizz Daniel.Other artistes also incorporated in the lineup are Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz, Machel Montano, Mavado, Skepta, Maitre Gims, Beenie Man, Sauti Sol, Reekado Banks, and Niniola.