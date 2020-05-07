They are part of about 700 Nigerians in the US who registered for the emergency evacuation on account of the coronavirus pandemic.A notice by the Nigerian Consulate in New York informed the intending passengers on Wednesday that the Ethiopian Airline flight, ET8509, would depart Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, by 7:15 pm and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday by 11:15 am.It said, “This new arrangement replaces Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 509, which was earlier scheduled on May 10. However, those already booked on ET 509 will now be transferred by the airline to the new flight ET 8509 on Saturday, May 9, 2020.“Please, note that only 270 passengers shall be accommodated in this evacuation batch. Missions will, therefore, attend to applicants on a ‘first-come, first-served basis’ and shall prioritize the list of evacuees according to their immigration status.