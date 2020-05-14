



A federal high court in Asaba has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to pay N10 million to Anthony Okolie, the man arrested for using the previous phone line of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.





Okolie, who was arrested in July 2019 in Asaba, and upon his release, he sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan Buhari, demanding compensation of N500 million for the violation of his rights having been in detention for 10 weeks.





In the suit filed by Tope Akinloye, his lawyer, Okolie said he purchased the SIM card for N1,000 at a market in Asaba.





“On December 8, 2019, at Ogbeogonogo market, Nebu road, Asaba, Delta state, I purchased a SIM card with phone number, 09035666662, for the sum of N1,000 only and I received a SIM pack with accompanying documents as a result as evidence of purchase receipt,” the affidavit read in part.

In its defence, the DSS claimed the plaintiff was detained for 10 weeks because his offence threatened national security.





But the president’s daughter denied the allegation that she asked the DSS to arrest Okolie.





Delivering judgment on Thursday, the judge upheld Okolie’s arguments and awarded N10 million cost in his favour.





Akinloye who confirmed the judgment on his Twitter page said: ”I’ve been able to persuade the federal high court to award N10 Million naira sum against SSS for the 10 weeks detention of Anthony Okolie over an MTN sim card once used by the daughter of President Buhari, Hanan.”

