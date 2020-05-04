Our correspondent on Monday observed bold inscriptions, which read, ‘NO MASK, NO ENTRY!! COVID-19 IS REAL!!!’ pasted at the gates of the headquarters of the court in Abuja.The notice was also seen on a notice board inside the court building.In addition to the directive for the use of masks, two handwashing spots have been mounted on the premises just by the foot of the staircase leading to the court building.An official in a white laboratory coat also stood on the staircase using a non-contact tool to test visitors’ temperature.The measures are put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 following the easing of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government.The Federal Government announced that the easing of the lockdown is to commence today (Monday) with the selective opening of public and private institutions in Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun states.