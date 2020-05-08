



A Federal High Court in Abuja, has thwarted the claim by ex-Chairman of the Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Ekoi Obono-Obla, that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has no powers to investigate certificate forgery allegation leveled against him.





On Thursday, Justice N. E. Maha, also in the same sitting, dismissed his allegation of abuse of fundamental human rights against the ICPC.





Obono-Obla was arrested by ICPC operatives in March, 2020, after being declared wanted in October.





He had failed to appear before the commission to clear his name after allegations of abuse of office, certificate forgery and fraud were leveled against him.

Obono-Obla, in interviews and press statements, had insisted that he was innocent. He also linked his ordeal to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.





The ex-SPIP boss then approached the court on the grounds of alleged breach of his fundamental human right to dignity of human person and personal liberty by the ICPC.





In its ruling, the court held that Obono-Obla did not sufficiently prove how his right was breached or about to be breached.





Justice Maha also struck out his claim that the commission lacked powers to investigate allegation of certificate forgery, for being incompetent.



