The Lagos State government has revealed why the state has recorded more COVID-19 cases than Kano State.





Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed that Lagos State has “increased testing capacity, whereas Kano has only one testing centre” which became functional recently.





The Commissioner, who spoke at a press conference yesterday said that though the State was yet to reach its peak in COVID-19 cases, the number of cases recorded followed the trend defined in its module.

According to Abayomi, “More cases are diagnosed when increased testing is carried out.”





Speaking on the decentralization of sample collection centres across the state, Abayomi said, “people no longer need to wait for the state’s epidemiology team to come to their houses for sample collection or go to isolation centres for COVID-19 tests.”





