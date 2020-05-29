



United States President, Donald Trump, has reiterated his insistence that coronavirus was from China.





On Thursday, the president expressed dismay that the disease had affected every part of the world.





“All over the World the coronavirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good!” he tweeted.





Trump and his administration’s officials have repeatedly stated that Beijing was culpable.

The president had suggested that China was wishing he would lose in the November election.





China strongly rejected the allegation that it “created” COVID-19.





On May 1, Trump reopened the U.S. economy despite criticisms.





The president has also directed the reopening of religious centres.





In a rare open remark, former President Barack Obama said coronavirus has exposed U.S. Government officials.





Obama made the comment in an address to 2020 college graduates.





He noted that the crisis has “torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing”.





“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama declared.





The U.S. is now the epicenter of the pandemic.





The death in the country has exceeded 100,000.





America has recorded 1,750,000 cases of coronavirus.









