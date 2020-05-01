Kano’s total coronavirus cases is now put at 219, overtaking Abuja that has 178 cases.Kano, which recorded its first case on 11 April, 2020, has been recording series of mysterious deaths which officials said were not due to Coronavirus.But the fear of many is now manifesting with the huge infections rate coming from the ancient city.Kano’s 80 recorded infections is the second highest recorded in a single day in the country, with Lagos’ 87 cases on Wednesday still the highest raked in a single day.As it stands, the ancient city has not discharged any patient, but has recorded five deaths.The state now has 214 active cases to manage.Many analysts believe that more huge coronavirus infection figures will still come from Kano as the virus has entered the community.80-Kano45-Lagos12-Gombe9-Bauchi9-Sokoto7-Borno7-Edo6-Rivers6-Ogun4-FCT4-Akwa Ibom4-Bayelsa3-Kaduna2-Oyo2-Delta2-Nasarawa1-Ondo1-Kebbi