



A pastor in Baltimore, Maryland, tore a ‘cease and desist letter’ in front of his congregation on Wednesday, after he was ordered by local officials to stop hosting in-person services during coronavirus lockdowns.





The Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan had announced on Friday that places of worship could reopen at 50 percent capacity.





However, a service officiated by the Calvary Baptist Church Pastor, Stacey Shiflett was attended by hundreds of the church members.





The development prompted an action from the Baltimore Council Executives who decided against it on a local level.





The Pastor was held in violation of Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services order and was given a fine of $5,000.





In spite of the threat of a fine, on Wednesday, he returned to the church where he tore a cease-and-desist letter from local officials in front of his congregation.





According to him, Pharaoh doesn’t get to dictate to God’s people how they worship their God.





He said “God is the only one that defines the perimeters.





“God is the only one that communicates his will and his plan for his church, not Egypt.





“With this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the New Testament church not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together as the manner of some is, but so much more as you see the day approaching.





“The closer we get to Jesus coming back, the more church we ought to be having, not less church.





“Now that’s God’s parameters.





“So, I’m tearing up this cease-and-desist order right here, and I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it God’s way!





“God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that.”





