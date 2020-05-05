The Federal Government has revealed plans to disinfect and decontaminate schools nationwide.The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.He said the ministry would get the data of schools nationwide from the Ministry of Education.Mahmood said, “We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.“Because subsequently in the phases (partial lift of coronavirus lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening schools.“So we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise.”Although the minister did not state when the exercise would start, he said his ministry had been making efforts to commence the programme.Mahmood said his ministry conducted a video conference with Environmental Health Sanitation officers across the country on COVID-19 response issues recently.He said participants at the conference decided to further scale down the awareness programmes of government to more rural communities in the various councils.Mahmood said, “Also in attendance was a representative of the World Health Organisation, the purpose of which is to build additional capacity and to reiterate adherence to the guidelines in this response to COVID-19.”He added, “Also, it was to make sure that the state levels are going down to the local governments.“In other words, this video conference being the first one, will be held at intervals and we will cascade it down to the local governments in order to build capacity for continuous advocacy on the containment of COVID-19.”