





Over 300,000 people have now died from coronavirus and close to 4.5million have been infected by Thursday.Data from Johns Hopkins University estimated the death toll as 300,074.However, another tracking site, worldometers.info gave the fatalities as 301,024 as at 1900 GMT.While John Hopkins estimated global coronavirus cases at 4,405,688, worldometers also set the figure at 4,489,460.The United States leads the grim statistics.There have been over 1.4 million confirmed cases in the country and more than 85,000 deaths.Spain with 272,000 cases and Russia with 252,245 are the hardest-hit by the virus after U.S.However, the UK with 233,151 cases has the biggest death toll in Europe, with 33,614 deaths.It is followed by Italy with 223,096 cases and 31,368 deaths.