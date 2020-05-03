In the last three days, Lagos raised hope when it recorded sharp drop in infections, with 45 cases on Thursday and 30 cases on Friday.But fears have been raised as the state jumped to 62 new infections in Saturday’s figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.The state also recorded two new deaths, taking its total deaths so far to 30, according to the NCDC.What is sad, however, is that the rate at which Lagos discharges coronavirus survivors is slower than what it takes in on daily basis.The state now has 1,066 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 30 deaths and discharging 247 survivors, with active cases standing at 811.62-Lagos52-FCT31-Kaduna13-Sokoto10-Kebbi9-Yobe6-Borno5-Edo5-Bauchi4-Gombe4-Enugu4-Oyo3-Zamfara2-Nasarawa2-Osun2-Ebonyi2-Kwara2-Kano2-Plateau