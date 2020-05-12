United States President, Donald Trump has declared that he was not happy with China.He made the declaration amid new allegations against the world’s most populous country.On Monday, journalists at a press conference held at the Rose Garden asked Trump to react to The New York Times’ claim.The newspaper reported that the White House would soon accuse Beijing of trying to steal research on vaccines for the new coronavirus via hackers.Trump declined to confirm or dismiss the news.His response was: “I am not happy with China. What else is new with China?”The American leader added that he was “not interested” in reopening talks on a trade deal with China.Trump announced that he would study how the first phase is being implemented by Beijing.“Let’s see if they live up to the deal that they signed, okay?” he said.The U.S. and China signed a massive deal in January.From indications, coronavirus isn’t stopping the two countries from implementing the deal.In April, China ordered more than 30 million tonnes of crops from America.This purchase is to protect itself from supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.China will add nearly 10 million tonnes of soybeans, 20 million tonnes of corn, and 1 million tonnes of cotton to reserves.

“We made a great trade deal where they buy $250 billion. And they’re paying tariffs. They paid us tens of billions of dollars,” Trump recently stated.