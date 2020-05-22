United States President, Donald Trump might have subtly confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus and then negative.





On Thursday, he made a riddle wrapped in confusion when asked about how much longer he would be taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.





Trump had disclosed that he was taking the medication.





“And I’m still here. I’m still here,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

“I tested very positively in another sense so — this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning.”





As journalists queried more amid the chopper noise, Trump added: “Meaning I tested negative.”





The American leader further clarified: “But that’s a way of saying it — positively toward the negative.”





Asked if he had taken the COVID-19 antibody, Trump replied: “Errr, no I’ve not.”





The U.S. is currently the epicenter of the pandemic.





America has recorded over 1.6million cases and 96,000 deaths.





Trump and his administration’s officials have insisted China is guarding information about the outbreak.





The president recently suggested that Beijing wanted him to lose in the November elections.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have accused China of scheming to hack COVID-19 vaccine research.









