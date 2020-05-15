



The federal government has warned Nigerians to stop consuming just anything because of coronavirus.





The government lamented that some people were heard suggesting that bleach could cure the disease.





“Bleach is poisonous; it could kill. It is not a cure for COVID-19″, said Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.





NAN reports that the official spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the daily briefing of the PTF.

Aliyu also directed that all essential workers be allowed free movement across the country.





He appealed to security agents to accord citizens deserved respect and that citizens must reciprocate such.





The PTF coordinator further warned that Africans are continuously being infected by the novel coronavirus and were not immune.





“Hot or cold weather is not a factor in the transmission of COVID-19,” Aliyu stressed.









