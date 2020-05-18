



China has announced that it will contribute two billion dollars in the next two years to countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Chinese President, Xi Jinping made this known on Monday in a message to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual conference.





He mentioned that the money is not only earmarked for health measures, but also as developmental aid for affected countries, NAN reports.





Xi further appealed to other countries to increase their funding to the WHO.





“The WHO should lead the global response. The UN agency is facing a shortfall because the United States has suspended its financial contributions,” Xi added.





Recall that former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, had last month requested that China pays compensation to African countries over the Coronavirus pandemic.





Ezekwesili, in a post on ‘The Washington Post’, said China must pay for failing to manage COVID-19, adding that it injured Africa’s development prospects and worsened the conditions of the poor.





However, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria criticized her demands, adding that it was irresponsible.





Sun Saixiong, Press Secretary for the Embassy said China has been transparent and responsible since the outbreak of the disease, hence her remarks make no sense.













