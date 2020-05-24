Nigeria has been hit with 265 new cases of Coronavirus, with the overall total now standing at 7,526.
In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday, Lagos topped the chart with 133 new cases, while Oyo ramped up 34 new infections.
Edo recorded high figures, with 28 fresh cases, Ogun, 23 new cases and FCT, 22 cases.
Others are: Plateau, six cases; Kaduna, five cases; Borno and Niger, three cases each, while Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra and Enugu recorded two new cases each.
The nation did not record any deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday.
So far, 2,174 patients who survived the virus have been discharged.
“Till date, 7,526 cases have been confirmed, 2,174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.
AS STATES STAND
265 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 23, 2020
133-Lagos
34-Oyo
28-Edo
23-Ogun
22-FCT
6-Plateau
5-Kaduna
3-Borno
3-Niger
2-Kwara
2-Bauchi
2-Anambra
2-Enugu
7526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2174
Deaths: 221 pic.twitter.com/92btuBX9tv
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.