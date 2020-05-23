



United States President, Donald Trump has given permission for the reopening of religious centres.





He made the announcement on Friday at the White House, stating that America needs “more prayers”.





Trump declared that his administration considered places of worship “essential” amid the coronavirus pandemic.





He told governors to allow the institutions open and threatened to “override” them if their states did not follow federal recommendations.

Trump said he identified “houses of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques as essential places that provide essential services”.





The president said some governors “have deemed to link stores and abortion clinics as essential, but left out churches and other houses of worship its not right. So I’m correcting this injustice in calling houses of worship as essential”.





The American leader stressed that the people “are demanding to go to church and synagogue, go to their mosques. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life”.





He said ministers, pastors, rabbi, imams and other faith leaders would make sure their congregations are safe as they gather and pray.





Trump noted that he knows them well and added that “they love their congregations, they love their people and don’t want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else”.





The President stated that governors need to do the right thing “and allow these very important essential places to open right now for this weekend. If they don’t do it I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayers not less”.





