



The controversial bill on Vaccine titled, “Control of Infection Diseases Bill 2020,” which first surfaced in the House of Representatives, has been submitted for debate in the Senate on Tuesday.





The Senate’s version is titled, “National Health Emergency Bill; 2020.





The bill was sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial district and also the Chairman of Senate Committee on Health.





Though the bill scaled first reading, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is also another lawmaker from Enugu State and of the Peoples Democratic Party ironically kicked against the bill after it passed the first reading.





Expressing his reservations on the bill, Ekweremadu demanded for the draft copy of the bill in line with the tradition of legislative debate on bills.





“I haven’t seen the draft of this bill and I think nobody has seen it to study its contents and it’s important we have it before next adjourned date,” Ekweremadu said.





In his remark, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan ordered the sponsor of the bill to make copies available to Senators before the next sitting.





Lawan also ruled that the bill will be tabled for second reading on Tuesday, next week.





DAILY POST reports that a group, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged a $10 million bribe for accelerated passage of the bill, a claim that the House of Representatives was yet to react to, hours after.