Muaz Magaji made this known using his Facebook profile on Thursday, saying the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the result this morning.“This morning my NCDC test is out…I have been confirmed Covid-19 positive…And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!,” the former commissioner wrote.Recall that Kyari, 67, a former chief of staff to President Muhammad Buhari, died last month from complications of COVID-19.However, Muaz Magaji took to his Facebook page to express delight over the passing of late Kyari, declaring that “Nigeria is free”.But hours after making the comments, Governor Ganduje relieved Muaz Magaji of his position as the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.