



On Wednesday, May 20, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, a staunch believer in Christ Jesus led an online prayer against the Church of Satan after a picture showed the latter having a procession in the United States.





Femi Fani-Kayode asked God to destroy the Church of Satan’s temple and their disciples after he described them as the seeds of Belial and the offspring of the serpent.





Taking to Twitter, Kayode wrote, “‘Angel’, the ritual guild leader for the Satanic Temple of Washington state, leads the procession up the Capitol steps as part of their satanic ritual.





“Behold the seed of Belial, the offspring of the serpent & the children of Beelzebub.





“May the Lord rebuke thee satan. May the Lord crush your citadels, pull down your temples, burn your alters, and scatter your disciples,” Fani-Kayode wrote as he tagged the official handle of the Church of Satan.





A few moments later, the Church of Satan responded by telling Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode to learn to differentiate between the Satanic Temple and the Church of Satan.





The Church said that they do not belong to the Satanic Temple, stressing that the latter is a political movement that uses Satan’s name to draw attention.





“Please learn to read,” the Church of Satan told Fani-Kayode.





“The Satanic Temple is a political activist group that exists to troll politicians and use ‘Satan’ to get headlines, press attention, and fool people.





“They have nothing to do with us or the established religion of Satanism. Satanists are atheists, we don’t believe in a god or a devil.”





“The Satanic Temple is a political activist group that exists to troll politicians and use ‘Satan’ to get headlines, press attention, and fool people.





“They have nothing to do with us or the established religion of Satanism. Satanists are atheists, we don’t believe in a god or a devil.”









