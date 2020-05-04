Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the Chinese doctors who came to Nigeria over a month ago are working at “our isolation centres.”





The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had earlier kicked against the involvement of Chinese medical experts in the fight against coronavirus but the federal government allayed their fears, assuring them that the medical team from the country where coronavirus broke out would not have access to Nigerian patients.





But speaking at the daily press briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, the minister said the Chinese medical team is also helping the country build capacity.





“The Chinese are doing well, they all tested negative for coronavirus. As to what they are doing right now, they are busy working at our isolation centres, putting together and setting up their equipment they brought,” he said.

“They are helping our doctors in capacity building in the centres. Like we said at the beginning, none of the Chinese doctors will be treating any patient in Nigeria.”





Mohammed did not go into details on their location or the number of isolation centres where they have worked.





Upon their arrival in Nigeria, the Chinese medical experts were quarantined for 14 days after which they were tested for COVID-19.



