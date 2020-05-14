China has announced new measures amid a fresh threat of coronavirus spread.
On Thursday, the world’s most populous nation said it will increase COVID-19 testing and screening.
National Health Commission spokeswoman, Song Shuli, made the disclosure at a daily press briefing, Reuters reports.
There has been a rebound of the epidemic which has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories.
An increase in new cases was reported in China’s north-eastern provinces, such as Jilin and Liaoning.
However, numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis have dropped as against the situation in February.
