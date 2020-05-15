



Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says Nigeria needs to have good development policies.





Adeyeye, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, advocated the need for citizens to practice family planning.





She appealed to the country and people change their thinking in order to be a force to reckon with globally.





“China has a policy on family planning but here we don’t want to restrict the number of children we have; we keep talking about our grandchildren having so many children but they are all farmers”, Adeyeye decried.





On the battle against COVID-19, Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC had received applications from people seeking to register their facemasks.





The pharmacist assured that applications of the producing outfits would be treated to support local content.





“We are now testing them in the laboratory to see how safe and thick they are. The quality of the materials will determine if it is safe to stop your droplets from getting to somebody else,” she said.





The NAFDAC boss explained that the quality of the material determines whether it is safe or not.





“It is the thickness that matters for the general population. It should stop droplets from getting out of the user’s system. The materials should be soft enough not to irritate the user,” she said.





On Thursday, NAFDAC reiterated its warning against the use of malaria drug Chloroquine to treat coronavirus.





However, after his discharge from an Isolation Centre, a Nigerian magnate, Raymond Dokpesi, said he and other patients were given malaria medications.





