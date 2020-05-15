



The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) says China blocked the World Health Organisation (WHO) from sounding the alarm on COVID-19 in January.





According to Newsweek, the intelligence agency said China was stockpiling medical supplies from around the world at the time.





So far, the globe has recorded 4,527,823 cases of COVID-19. While 1,706,406 people have recovered from the disease, 303,438 have died.





US, Spain and Russia have recorded the most deaths so far, according to Worldometer.









Quoting Der Spiegel, a German publication, the news outlet said China was first indicted for alleged cover up by German intelligence last week.





German intelligence accused China President Xi Jinping of “personally applying” pressure on Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general on January 21.





Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson, said the Chinese president and Ghebreyesus did not communicate on January 21 or 22.





“Dr Tedros did not communicate with President Xi on Jan 20, 21 or 22. Dr Tedros and his senior team met with President Xi in Beijing on Jan. 28,” Lindmeier said.





“The issue of PHEIC did not come up in that meeting.”





US President Donald Trump has since cut funding to WHO, blaming the health agency for the global spread of the disease.





“The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable,” he had said.









